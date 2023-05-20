Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $67.48 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and approximately $67.48 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $10.57 or 0.00039306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.