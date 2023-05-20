Corrado Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 107.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

