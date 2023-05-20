Corrado Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Seagen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Seagen by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 235,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,230,000 after buying an additional 129,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Seagen by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Insider Activity

Seagen Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,389,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,924 shares of company stock valued at $34,209,784 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGEN stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day moving average of $159.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

