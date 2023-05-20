Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digimarc by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digimarc by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Digimarc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DMRC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Digimarc Stock Performance

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $30.87 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $31.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

About Digimarc



Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

