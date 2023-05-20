Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 85,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,768,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,150,000 after acquiring an additional 385,795 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,318,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,446,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $31.58 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEP. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

