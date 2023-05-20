Corrado Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

Insider Activity

Tesla Price Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.