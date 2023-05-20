Corrado Advisors LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 301.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817,233 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KHC opened at $39.07 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

