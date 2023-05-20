Corrado Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,548,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

