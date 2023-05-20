Corrado Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 700 KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

