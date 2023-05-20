Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Raised to $138.00 at Raymond James

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CPA. Cowen raised their price objective on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE:CPA opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Copa has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $107.96.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Copa’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

