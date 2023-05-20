Contrasting NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovelStem International and Hingham Institution for Savings’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 931.51 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $118.31 million 3.50 $37.52 million $15.53 12.39

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NovelStem International and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NovelStem International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 25.02% 12.15% 1.12%

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats NovelStem International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

