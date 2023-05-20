Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.19.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

