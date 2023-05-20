Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance
NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.19.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
See Also
