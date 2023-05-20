Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Shares Up 2.3%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.54. 231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

