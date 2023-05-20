Comparing Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) & AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tamino Minerals and AvidXchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A AvidXchange -27.75% -10.22% -3.37%

Volatility and Risk

Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvidXchange has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AvidXchange $316.35 million 5.87 -$101.28 million ($0.47) -19.62

This table compares Tamino Minerals and AvidXchange’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tamino Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvidXchange.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tamino Minerals and AvidXchange, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A AvidXchange 1 1 6 0 2.63

AvidXchange has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of AvidXchange shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tamino Minerals beats AvidXchange on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

