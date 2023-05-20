Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.73

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and traded as low as $29.33. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 2,045 shares traded.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

