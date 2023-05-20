Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVLT. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 324,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,032.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,032.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $502,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,512,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,088 shares of company stock worth $4,105,488 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,402,000 after acquiring an additional 64,372 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,294,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,588,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,554 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

