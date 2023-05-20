Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 917,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,146,000 after acquiring an additional 254,734 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 393,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 135,657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 888.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 104,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,801,000 after buying an additional 65,454 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Community Bank System Stock Down 1.6 %

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

CBU stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $72.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.