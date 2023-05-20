Commerce Bank Sells 8,592 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $418,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744,943 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Comcast by 2,448.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

