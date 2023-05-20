Commerce Bank Sells 7,950 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average is $144.27. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

