Commerce Bank Sells 1,998 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $144.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.49 and its 200 day moving average is $139.39. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

