Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol Price Performance

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

