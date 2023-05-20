Commerce Bank Has $7.67 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,286,000 after buying an additional 26,188 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $199.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.25 and a 200-day moving average of $240.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

