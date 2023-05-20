Commerce Bank Has $6.95 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,748 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 548.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 115,217 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,912,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $233.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.65. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $251.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

