Commerce Bank Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after buying an additional 179,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,204,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.66 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SON shares. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

