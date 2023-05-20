Commerce Bank Has $10.83 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $255.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.04. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

