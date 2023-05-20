Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

