Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 144,012 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

