Commerce Bank Buys 2,943 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,364,000 after acquiring an additional 115,784 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,244,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,219 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,413,000 after purchasing an additional 82,930 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $129.45 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.34.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

