Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ CBAN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $159.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.57.
Insider Activity at Colony Bankcorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
