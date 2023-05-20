Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $805.14 million, a PE ratio of -27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 62.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $355,750.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,811,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,724 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,333,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,526 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

Further Reading

