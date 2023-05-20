Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 74,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Institutional Trading of Coliseum Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 141,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 4.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 94,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 663,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

