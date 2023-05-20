Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $62.37. 242,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,014. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at $328,454,801.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,866 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 46.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 731.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.