Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Down 7.3%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.36. 216,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 627,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

COGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 274,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

