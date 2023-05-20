Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taika Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 79,160 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 493,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KOF opened at $88.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $1.6048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

