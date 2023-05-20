CNFinance (CNF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.
CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter. CNFinance had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts expect CNFinance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CNFinance Price Performance
CNFinance stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 393.61, a quick ratio of 335.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNFinance
CNFinance Company Profile
CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNFinance (CNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.