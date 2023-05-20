CNFinance (CNF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter. CNFinance had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts expect CNFinance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance Price Performance

CNFinance stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 393.61, a quick ratio of 335.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNFinance

CNFinance Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CNFinance during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNFinance by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of CNFinance during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.