CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.56.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,980. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $134,747,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $115,134,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

