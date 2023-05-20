Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Clene’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLNN. Benchmark decreased their price target on Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene Trading Up 1.1 %

CLNN opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. Clene has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

Clene Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 113.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Clene in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.