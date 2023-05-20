ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

About ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

