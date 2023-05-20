ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.