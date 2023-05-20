ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of CLIR opened at $1.45 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

