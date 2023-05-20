ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on May 31st

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $148,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

