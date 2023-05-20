ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on May 31st

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
