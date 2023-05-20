Citigroup Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $19.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.56.

KSS opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -444.43%.

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

