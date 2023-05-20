CI Investments Inc. Sells 59,820 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,820 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $51.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

