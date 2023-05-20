CI Investments Inc. Sells 14,956 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $84.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

