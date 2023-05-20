CI Investments Inc. Raises Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4,652.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,235 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 300,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

