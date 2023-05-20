CI Investments Inc. Purchases 6,950 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20,441.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.
Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,106.22 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,819.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,622.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.