CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after buying an additional 9,004,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after buying an additional 9,188,909 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,191,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,919,000 after buying an additional 1,874,106 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,828,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,435,000 after buying an additional 341,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.

About Invitation Homes



Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.



