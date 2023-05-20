CI Investments Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

