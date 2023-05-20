CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,946 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Manchester United worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. Analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

