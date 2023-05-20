CI Investments Inc. Buys 43,068 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 20,219.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,068 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,521,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Morningstar by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 381,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $197.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.36. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $263.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 506.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total value of $28,078.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,508,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,227,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.75, for a total value of $1,976,280.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,604,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,053,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total transaction of $28,078.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,508,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,227,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,676,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

