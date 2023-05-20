Churchill Downs Stock to Split on Monday, May 22nd (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) are going to split before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $287.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.53. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $300.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $141.50 to $143.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 9.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

